Lightning Lap Dances? Vegas Strip Club Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments  

A strip club in Las Vegas is now accepting bitcoin payments using the Lightning Network. It's intended to enable faster transactions among guests and dancers as payments will be processed on a "layer 2" payment protocol designed to be layered on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The legendary Crazy Horse 3 is the first strip club to use the Lightning Network. The club partnered with payment processor OpenNode, which enables guests to purchase "VIP bottle packages with Bitcoin online," the club's website states.

🚨BREAKING NEWS! @Crazyhorse3lv is now accepting Bitcoin!!🚨💻 With the new stadium officially opening just steps away from our front door, this new crypto power move allows us to give all of our customers more purchasing power! 👯‍💰🤩🙌🏼 #crazyhorse3 #bitcoin #vegasstripclubs pic.twitter.com/ddYx7RyIdo — Crazy Horse 3 (@CRAZYHORSE3LV) July 14, 2021

Guests will also be able to purchase admission tickets, buy food and drinks, and tip entertainers.

The Lightning Network is reportedly a much better system than cash or card because payments are quick, secure, and private. That assumption will soon be tested.

Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing said the strip club is "committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry. We are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality, and an added level of anonymity for our guests."

"The club's partnership with OpenNode allows us to cater to our tech savvy customers' needs by offering an innovative form of payment that's both seamless and secure. With the new Allegiant Stadium just feet away from our front door, this crypto power move allows us to give our customers, including global travelers flying in for conventions, concerts and sporting events, more purchasing power," Feldman said.

In a piece called "The Future Of Adult Entertainment: Strippers Now Accept Bitcoin Via QR-Tattoos," we noted how strippers in early 2018 were quickly adopting crypto payments. This dramatically increased during the virus pandemic as studies showed upwards of 3,000 different types of bacteria could survive on paper money.