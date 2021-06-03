Daymak Inc, a Canadian electric vehicle manufacturer, has debuted a three-wheel EV resembling a spaceship that includes cryptocurrency mining technology that allows the vehicle to mine while parked.

Here's the head-turning section of Daymak's latest press release, explaining its upcoming Spiritus electric car would be capable of mining cryptocurrencies while parked.

Effective today, Daymak is accepting Spiritus pre-order payments in a multitude of cryptocurrencies including Doge, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin, making it one of the first LEV manufacturers to do so. Every Spiritus vehicle will be a node on the Blockchain, and will include Daymak Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet. Daymak Nebula technology makes Daymak Spiritus the first car in history with mining hardware and cryptocurrency technology programmed into the user interface. As an emission-free daily driver with solar charging capabilities, Nebula infrastructure turns Daymak's Spiritus vehicles into environmentally-friendly crypto miner nodes, which is an unprecedented milestone in the rapid evolution of blockchain technologies.

The software that controls the mining is called Daymak Nebula, and this allows the vehicle to make the operator money while not being used, theoretically making the operator enough money to cover charging costs, tolls, and or even possibly covering some of the monthly car payment. So far, the vehicle appears to only be in render format. However, the company said Spiritus and the Avvenire Series would launch in 2023.

"The Spiritus car is for those who want more in life, and we are committed to putting our customers ahead of the curve. We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto," said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

"Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto. And whereas most vehicles are depreciating while they sit in your garage, the Nebula Miner will make you money while your Spiritus is parked. The potential applications are limitless," said Baiocchi.

It's only a matter of time before Elon Musk updates Tesla OS to mine Doge...