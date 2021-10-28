The Single Best Investment Of All Time? From $8000 To $5.7 Billion In 14 Months

In August 2020, Bitcoin had just breached $10,000, and anyone who bought was in for a six-bagger just 14 months later.

The most popular Altcoin, Ethereum, was hovering around $400, making it a 10-bagger today.

And the most popular 'shitcoin' - DOGE, made it to $0.0033, a respectable 7,172% return if held through Wednesday.

That same month, however, an anonymous investor began a series of 44 purchases of SHIBA INU ($SHIB) - which was created in August 2020 by a pseudonymous founder who goes by the name of Ryoshi.

What began as an outlay of $3,400 through a series of nine purchases using Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) - and 45 more purchases since then for a total investment of roughly $8,000, has turned into $5.8 billion - a gain of more than 95 million percent over the past 400 days, given SHIB's recent moonshot.

— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

At present, SHIB's total market cap is more than $40.3 billion - unseating Dogecoin ($DOGE) as the most valuable dog-themed shitcoin in the world.

And while the anonymous 'billionaire' may be able to impress dates with their massive holdings, we wish him, or her, or X, the best of luck trying to liquidate without causing SHIB to crash.

Bravo, whoever you are.