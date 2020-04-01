6.5 Million Initial Jobless Claims Tomorrow?

Last week, when consensus was expecting a "modest" 281K initial jobless claims, we said that SouthBay Research's Andrew Zatlin, who has regularly been the most accurate predictor of labor market prints, expected no less than 2.4 million initial jobless claims. He was off by a million: the actual number was a staggering 3.28 million, quadruple the previous record set in the depths of the global financial crisis. The number was also too low in light of anecdotal evidence of the tsunami of unemployed workers, with a New York State official saying that the unemployment system had received a record 1.2 million calls just this Monday compared to 50,000 per week prior to the coronacrisis.

In short, tomorrow's initial claims print is expected to be another catastrophe, the only question is just how bad will it get and how much above the consensus print of 3.7 million will the actual number be.

The claims report "will likely reflect both newly laid-off workers as well as states catching up on previously filed claims that had not yet been captured in the system due to overwhelming demand,” Wells Fargo economist Sam Bullard wrote in a note. He projects 3.15 million. He is also an optimist compared to some of colleagues.

Going back to Zatlin, he is now expecting around 6.5 million initial claims having revised upward his weekly estimate on at least two prior occasions. "We are in unprecedented waters and fast moving, on-the-ground data requires equally fast updates. Due to more recent information, I am raising the forecast again", he wrote in a note to clients, adding the following:

"At least 6.5M Americans filed for Initial Jobless Claims last week. States are unable to process the tidal wave of claims. I now believe that States will stop trying for accuracy and rely on estimates. After all, funding will flow based on the number they submit and States need to get funding asap."

If Zatlin is right and states do opt for shock value, we may even get a 10 million print or more. Not that anyone is predicting that: curiously Zatlin is not even the biggest pessimist: the most dire prediction sees tomorrow's initial claims at 6.5 million, and belongs to Thomas Costerg at Banque Pictet. BofA estimates 5.5 million, Goldman is at 5.25 million and Citigroup is at 4 million.

Trying to chart tomorrow's worst case scenario is simply meaningless:

A snapshot of the distribution of tomorrow's forecasts together with some of the high-fliers is shown below:

As Bloomberg notes, the new jobless claims report will come days after President Trump announced that social distancing would extend until at least April 30, amid rapidly rising infections and deaths across the nation. The president previously said he hoped that the economy would be "raring to go" by the Easter holiday, but that's no longer the plan.

Curiously, the weekly initial claims report - traditionally ignored and seen as a B-grade economic datapoint at best - now has more import than the monthly jobless report. The reason: while Friday’s payroll figures are forecast to show a more-modest decline in jobs in March, like today's ADP report, they reflect data from the first half of March, before most virus-related shutdowns. So, the bigger job losses - and an unemployment rate potentially rising by several percentage points - are more likely to show up in the April data due in May.

"The March jobs report will vastly understate the extent of labor dislocation occurring as a result of the economic ‘hard stop’ resulting from containments efforts of the Covid-19 crisis. Instead, the more important information regarding the speed of labor market deterioration will be the weekly data on filings for unemployment benefits, a.k.a initial jobless claims.”

Which is not to say the unemployment rate won't eventually reflect the unprecedented halt of the US economy. According to Goldman, in the next few weeks the US unemployment rate will rise to 15%, a level on par with the Great Depression.

We leave readers with the following big picture assessment from SouthBay Research: