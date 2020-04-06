Argentina Defaults For Record Ninth Time

There is a saying: three things in life are certain: death, taxes and another Argentina default.

In the annals of sovereign debt there is no country that has defaulted more times on its debt, than the country formerly known as the pearl of South America - Argentina - which had defaulted exactly 8 times in just under 200 years. As of Monday, make that nine.

The first default came in 1827, just 11 years after independence; the most recent one was in 2014. In between, there were six others of varying size and form, according to Carmen Reinhart, a Harvard University economist. Almost all of them were preceded by boom periods as, perhaps most famously, when European migrants transformed Argentina into an agricultural powerhouse and one of the world’s wealthiest countries by the late 19th century. Invariably, however, profligate spending combined with easy access to capital supplied by overzealous foreign creditors, did the nation in.

Courtesy of Bloomberg here is a brief look back at each of Argentina's eight defaults:

1827: After declaring independence from Spain in 1816, Argentina’s economy quickly opened itself to foreign trade. Some historians would later refer to the early 1820s as the nation’s “happy experience,” a period of peace, prosperity and fascination with European aristocracy. That soon changed. Argentina had sold bonds in London to help finance its nationhood. That debt came under pressure when the Bank of England raised interest rates in 1825. Argentina defaulted two years later. It took another 30 years for the nation to resume payments on the debt.

And now, with the credit-friendly regime of "reformist" Mauricio Macri a distant memory, we can add default number 9 because according to a decree late on Sunday, the government announced that Argentina plans to postpone payments on up to $10 billion of dollar debt that was issued under Argentina-law - and is thus not bound to international default arbitration - until the end of the year in a bid to relieve pressure over looming foreign currency payments.

The government's decree of necessity and urgency (DNU), does not affect the roughly $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law that Argentina is currently in talks to restructure with creditors. Argentina’s government has previously said it is looking to restructure $83 billion in foreign currency debt under both international and local law as it looks to avert a sovereign default that would hit its access to global markets.

The move to delay payments on the local-law debt could give Argentina breathing room and may enable it more easily to make payments on foreign-law bonds. As the debt was issued under local law, any creditors wanting to take legal action would need to do so in local courts. And make no mistake: any change to the payment terns, or rather non-payment, is an instant event of default. The only question is which international creditors, which are better known in the country as "vultures", are bold enough to sue Argentina in its own court system in demanding payment.

The default will hardly come as a surprise: President Alberto Fernandez and Economy Minister Martin Guzman have repeatedly said Argentina cannot pay its public debts until it is given time to revive an economy that has been mired in recession for the last two years. The current coronavirus crisis only pushed the decision to the fore.

Argentina's major creditor, the International Monetary Fund, which sunk billions into the biggest failed IMF rescue loan in history that is now terminally impaired, has supported the country’s stance saying its debts are unsustainable. It also means that IMF member states will be forced to make the organization whole on its losses.

And with local-law debt done, next up is the default under foreign law. Guzman is expected to soon make a proposal to private creditors to restructure the country’s foreign law bonds, a process that has been hit by delays amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown in Argentina.