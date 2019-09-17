'Belwether' FedEx Shares Tumble After Slashing Outlook, Blames Trade War

FedEx shares are down 8% after hours following a cut to its earnings outlook.

The belwether noted that operating results declined primarily due to weakening global economic conditions, increased costs to expand service offerings and continued mix shift to lower-yielding services.

“Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty,” said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and chief executive officer. “Despite these challenges, we are positioning FedEx to leverage future growth opportunities as we continue the integration of TNT Express, enhance FedEx Ground residential delivery capabilities and modernize the FedEx Express air fleet and hub operations.”

And reduced its outlook significantly, now seeing FY adjusted EPS between $11.00 to $13.00, versus a Bloomberg estimate of $14.73 (range $14 to $15.85).

“FedEx is implementing additional cost-reduction initiatives to mitigate the effects of macroeconomic uncertainty, including post-peak reductions to the global FedEx Express air network to better match capacity with demand,” said Alan B. Graf, Jr., FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “However, we are continuing to make strategic investments to improve our capabilities and efficiency, which we expect will drive long-term increases in earnings, margins, cash flows and returns.”

These FedEx forecasts assume moderate U.S. economic growth, the company’s current fuel price expectations, no further weakening in international economic conditions from the company’s current forecast and no additional adverse developments in international trade policies and relations.

Sounds like a lot to hope for...