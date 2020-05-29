Chicago PMI Plummets To 11 Year Low As Orders, Production Plunge

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 09:52

That wasn't supposed to happen.

Various other cherry-picked sentiment surveys have been soaring against expectations in recent days but Chicago PMI just plummeted to its lowest level since 2009, notably below expectations...

Against expectations of a bounce back to 40.0 from 35.4, Chicago PMI tumbled to 32.3 in May...

  • Prices paid rose and the direction reversed, signaling expansion

  • New orders fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction

  • Employment fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction

  • Inventories rose and the direction reversed, signaling expansion

  • Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Production fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction

  • Order backlogs fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction

Of course, this important sentiment signal will be shrugged off because stocks are higher this month.