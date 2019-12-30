Chicago PMI Stuck In Contraction For 4th Straight Month

Despite weakness in regional Fed business surveys, analysts expectations were for Chicago PMI to extend its rebound from multi-year lows in December, and it did, rising to 48.9 (47.9 exp).
This rise comes despite weakness in overall data, but as the chart shows PMI remains sub-50 (in contraction) for the 4th straight month...
Source: Bloomberg
5 of the survey's components rose in December, but it's not a pretty picture:
Prices paid rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
New orders fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction
Employment fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction
Inventories fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction
Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
Production fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction
Order backlogs fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction
Regional fed business surveys are rolling back lower...
Source: Bloomberg
So much for the bottom being in.