Chicago PMI Stuck In Contraction For 4th Straight Month

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 09:50

Despite weakness in regional Fed business surveys, analysts expectations were for Chicago PMI to extend its rebound from multi-year lows in December, and it did, rising to 48.9 (47.9 exp).

This rise comes despite weakness in overall data, but as the chart shows PMI remains sub-50 (in contraction) for the 4th straight month...

Source: Bloomberg

5 of the survey's components rose in December, but it's not a pretty picture:

  • Prices paid rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • New orders fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction

  • Employment fell at a faster pace, signaling contraction

  • Inventories fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction

  • Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • Production fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction

  • Order backlogs fell at a slower pace, signaling contraction

Regional fed business surveys are rolling back lower...

Source: Bloomberg

So much for the bottom being in.

Tags
Business Finance