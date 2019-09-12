Core Consumer Prices Surge At Fastest Rate Since 2008

After a hotter-than-expected producer price print yesterday, consumer prices were more mixed with headline CPI rising less than expected and core CPI rising more than expected.

In fact, core CPI rose 2.4% YoY (2.3% exp) - which is the hottest since September 2008...

Source: Bloomberg

Energy prices weighed the index down as commodity prices rose...

The surge in inflation was led by a jump in Goods prices...

Source: Bloomberg

On the brighter side, shelter/rent inflation slowed a little in August...

So hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI must be transitory, right? Or Powell won't be able to deliver what Trump and the market demand?