Delta Passenger Volume Down 94% As It Burns $60MM Per Day; Buffett Dumps Delta, Southwest Shares

US airline companies had a 5pm deadline to submit their applications for a share of $25 billion in cash grants. The problem: if the following letter from Delta CEO to his employees is representative of the broader industry, that $25 billion will last about two weeks.

BREAKING: Delta Air Lines says it expects Q2 revenue to be down 90% and the company is burning through $60 million in cash every day. pic.twitter.com/rkNTHCD1X2 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 3, 2020

In a memo from CEO Ed Bastion to his workers, the CEO unveiled that the situation for US carriers is hopeless and getting worse, as Delta traffic is down 94%, cash burn is $60 million per day, and Q2 revenue is expected to be down 90%. To wit:

As we move into April, we continue to see our passenger volumes and revenues drop. For example, on Saturday we had about 38,000 customers flying, versus our normal late-March Saturday of 600,000. Unfortunately, even as Delta is burning more than $60 million in cash every day, we know we still haven't seen the bottom. This month our schedule will be at least 80 percent smaller than originally planned, with 115,000 flights cancelled. I wish I could predict this would end soon, but the reality is we simply don't know how long it will take before the virus is contained and customers are ready to fly again. The passage of the CARES Act, which provides emergency relief for airline employees nationwide, was welcome news. We submitted our application this morning to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for our share of the worker-protection grants. We appreciate the decisive action of our nation's leaders to protect our people. But those funds alone are not nearly enough. We are expecting our revenue in the second quarter to be down 90 percent. Without the self-help actions we are taking to save costs and raise new financing, that money would be gone by June.

At the same time, United Air said it sees revenue loss of $100 million per day in March with April capacity cut 80% more, and sees reduction in revenue of at least 30% for 4Q of 2020 compared to the prior period.

There is more the full Delta letter below, although its contents appear to have already been known to Warren Buffett whose Berkshire made a very rare announcement after the close that instead of catching the falling airplanes knives had sold 12.99 million Delta shares on April 1 and 2, at prices ranging from $22.96-$26.04 each, and now holds 58.9 million shares. Berkshire also sold another 2.3 million Southwest shares in what appears to be Buffett capitulation on his airline thesis.

JUST IN: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells 12.9M Delta shares and 2.3M Southwest shares. pic.twitter.com/2jDFpsX0ky — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 3, 2020

Full Delta letter below: