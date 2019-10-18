Did Something Just Snap? US Policy Uncertainty Unexpectedly Soars Above Lehman, Sept 11 Levels

With US equity markets within one percent of all-time record highs, and US equity risk back near cycle lows, one could be forgiven for 'believing' that all is well in the world.

A China trade deal is imminent, right? A Brexit deal is imminent, right? Turkey ceasefire, right?

Well, according to The Baker, Bloom and Davis daily news-based Economic Policy Uncertainty Index (based on newspaper archives from Access World New's NewsBank service), US economic policy uncertainty has never, ever been higher than it is currently...

Source: Bloomberg

Yes, you are reading that correctly, the current level of uncertainty is worse than during the collapse of the Soviet Union, the aftermath of 9/11, the great financial crisis around Lehman's bankruptcy, and the Brexit referendum vote.

For some context what this means in terms of market risk, on a smoothed basis, this level of uncertainty filtering through to business uncertainty and thus equity risk, would imply a VIX that is well over 50 points higher than its current complacent level...

Source: Bloomberg

Or, perhaps, just perhaps, this indicator of uncertainty - based on an analysis of the media - is more indicative of the press panic inducements than of actual 'real-life' uncertainty? Are we being programmed to panic ourselves into a depression?

* * *

Background