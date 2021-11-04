Disgusting Garbage Piles Up In NYC After De Blasio Sent Sanitation Workers Home For Refusing Vaccines

It is estimated that almost 1500 workers are now on administrative leave, which has meant that areas of the city are starting to fill up with stinking garbage.

Gothamist quoted a Staten Island resident who said “Most of my neighbors work for the city, and they’re supporting the sanitation workers. But if this continues, the situation is going to be unbearable.”

Another sanitation worker who requested a medical exemption urged “It’s going to get bad in the streets,” adding “The garbage is going to pile up. We already have enough manpower problems.”

New York City’s New ‘Public Health’ Plan: Let Garbage Pile Up on the Sidewalkshttps://t.co/7rR5CLVSxd pic.twitter.com/yZr4n9Uag5 — Ron Paul Institute (@RonPaulInstitut) October 29, 2021

As we noted earlier this week, some 2300 firefighters are also unable to do their jobs because of the vaccine mandate.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has promised to revisit the mandate by negotiating with unions.