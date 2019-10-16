Experts Are Pessimistic About The Economy

Economic development is expected to deteriorate significantly from +32% currently to -5% worldwide according to the study “Global Economic Outlook (GEO) Score”.

As Statista's Mathias Brandt notes, the score for the expected development within the next six months tumbled globally.

Overall, the most negative estimation for the future is found in Europe with -22% and the most positive is in Asia with +6%.

The country-specific findings highlight this general switch to concern about the future economic situation but vary depending on the respective nation: In the US, a score of +58% for the current economic situation is quite positive, but it deteriorates heavily to -11% when considering the economic development for the next six months.