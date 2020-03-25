February Durable Goods Orders Jumped Ahead Of Global Coronageddon, Thanks To War-Spending

Preliminary data for February durable goods orders showed a surprise improvement (up 1.2% MoM vs expectations of a 0.9% drop) as it appears COVID-19;s impact hadn't begun to hit quite yet. This resurgence has pushed the YoY growth in headline durable goods orders back into the positive (up 3.0% YoY - the best since January 2019)

Source: Bloomberg

However, ex-Transportation, durable orders fell 0.6% MoM - the biggest drop since Feb 2016... this is the 8th straight month of YoY declines in core durable goods orders...

Source: Bloomberg

And core capital goods orders, which exclude aircraft and military hardware, fell 0.8% after a revised 1% advance in January, because what drove the headline was a 25.7% MoM spike in defense capital goods...

Finally, we note that Capital Goods New Orders (non-defense, ex-aircraft) - a proxy for capital spending and investment - disappointed, falling 0.8% MoM (worse than the 0.4% drop expected.

All of which suggest things were not exactly roaring even before the global virus impact hit.