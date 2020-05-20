Bodybuilder Shares Shocking "Before And After" Photos After Nearly Dying Of COVID-19

Mike Schultz is a healthy 43-year-old nurse from San Francisco. He's gay, and a bodybuilder with no underlying health conditions, weighing in at a sprite-like 190 lbs despite his ripped physique.

Men like Schultz typically aren't considered "high risk" coronavirus patients. But that didn't stop him from contracting a particularly virulent infection, leading him to be hospitalized in mid-March, then moved to another hospital, where he was intubated for nearly five weeks.

Remember, only roughly 1/5 patients who are intubated due to coronavirus die. Schultz shared his story on his instagram, long with some shocking before-and-after shots.

Schultz shared his story with Buzzfeed News.

"I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, have pre-existing conditions or not. It can affect you," Schultz told BuzzFeed. "I knew what I thought going in [about the coronavirus]. I didn’t think it was as serious as it was until after things started happening," he said. "I thought I was young enough for it not to affect me, and I know a lot of people think that."

Schultz flew to Boston to visit his boyfriend Josh Hebblethwaite on March 14, just one week after the two had traveled to Miami for a music festival where dozens of others were diagnosed with the virus.

"We knew it was out there,” Schultz said. "There were no real restrictions in place, though. No lockdowns. We just thought, ‘Well, we gotta wash our hands more and be wary of touching our face."

Shortly after arriving, Schultz began feeling very ill. When he arrived at a hospital, he had a temperature of 103 degrees and his lungs had filled with fluid.

"They took him right in and didn’t let me stay to say goodbye,” Hebblethwaite said.

Schultz was intubated, and four-and-a-half weeks later, was taken off the ventilator and came too, thinking only a week or so had passed. He was extremely disoriented at first, but after eating his first real meal in weeks - two McDonald's burgers - he told Buzzfeed he was feeling much better.

Still, despite his miraculous story, Schultz said he and his boyfriend have received a torrent of online harassment from 'stay at home, save lives' diehards who have mocked him and claimed he "deserved" to get sick for attending the music festival in Fla.

