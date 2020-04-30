J. Crew Preparing To File For Bankruptcy As Soon As This Weekend

Apparel company J. Crew may file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend, according to CNBC, which notes that the privately held company is scrambling to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations after filing.

CNBC's sources, which spoke on condition of anonymity due to the disclosure of confidential information, say the plans are not yet finalized, and that the timing of the filing could change.

The New York-based retailer had already been struggling under a heavy debt load and sales challenges, as it suffered criticism that it fell out of touch with its once-loyal customers. In the past few years, the brand lost both its longtime design chief, Jenna Lyons, and famed retail executive Mickey Drexler. Those challenges have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic that has forced stores to shutter, throwing the retail industry into a state of disarray. -CNBC

The company currently operates 182 J. Crew retail stores and 140 Madewell stores aimed at a younger demographic, which was launched four years ago in the hopes of spinning it off in an IPO which could have helped surmount its crippling debt. The company faced pushback from creditors.

According to Moody's, J. Crew had roughly $2.5 billion in sales for its year ending Feb. 1, and an estimated $93 million in total liquidity as 2021 debt maturities approach. In 2011, the company was acquired by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners for $3 billion.

J. Crew isn't he only retail apparel company to struggle during the pandemic, as J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus - which were already having issues pre-COVID - appear to have been brought to the brink of disaster amid a 4.8% GDP contraction and over 30 million US workers filing for unemployment benefits.