Lloyd Blankfein Explains Why Reopening The Economy Might Actually Save Lives

Lloyd Blankfein clearly doesn't realize how toxic his name truly is. For example, the mere fact that the 'evil billionaire former CEO of the 'Vampire Squid' Goldman Sachs' believes reopening the economy before too long might be prudent can be used as ammunition by the rose-emoji crowd to bash reopening.

Remember, identity politics logic focuses not on the merits of the argument being made, but on the merits of the individual making the argument.

But we digress: Blankfein actually made some good points about the situation facing the American economy during one of his longest and most casual interviews since leaving Goldman more than a year ago. The notion - pushed by CNN, MSNBC, etc - that President Trump is picking 'saving the economy' over 'saving lives' isn't really accurate, Blankfein explained, because - and he's parroting an argument made by an actual real-life ER doctor here - leaving the economy and more importantly the health-care system closed for months risks serious repercussions for the public health.

And when the economy takes a hit and people's livelihoods are destroyed, that tends to have a seriously deleterious impact on individuals' health.

"It's really health vs health, because poverty, GDP is really a health issue," Blankfein said.

Poverty! What does a billionaire know about poverty, because obviously, nobody is qualified to discuss policies impacting the indigent unless they have either a) actually been poor (and a minority) or b) identified as an 'ally' and sworn to combat the evils of capitalism (for the record, Blankfein grew up in a Brooklyn housing project).

Blankfein first articulated these points back in March, shortly after the first 'stay at home' orders were issued in the US (remember how that worked out?)

The states have always made their own rules...the states are supposed to be kind of laboratories...the states can do different things...then we can all move toward best practices. For me...it's not life vs economics...I think the right thing to do is kind of push in the direction of opening the economy...some people might portray this as the economy vs. health, but that's not fair, this is really an issue of health vs. health...life expectancy goes down...when the economy drops by a lot."

Of course, none of that would happen if we simply abandoned 'capitalism' and embraced 'socialism'...

"The right thing to do is push in the direction of opening up the economy," says @LLoydBlankfein. "Some people express this as dollars vs. health but that's not fair. It's really health vs. health because poverty, GDP is also a health issue." pic.twitter.com/nxEaxyKrLB — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 7, 2020

...we wonder, does Blankfein have any thoughts on that?