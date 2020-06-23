Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes South Of Mexico City

With its hospital system already overwhelmed by the coronavirus, Mexico City has just been struck by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake (according to the Mexican geological officials) just moments ago. There have been reports of buildings shaking.

The epicenter was traced to the southern state of Oaxaca, not far from the capital city.

First-person reports are pouring in on twitter and other social media, but there haven't been any reports of substantial damage yet. Some people reported feeling their house shake in villages that are miles away from Mexico City.

Just had a surreal moment: whilst calling my family in Mexico City, the city's earthquake early warning system went off and my grandma and I were talking while her apartment building was gently shaking and she was standing in her safe spot. Sometimes I miss the tremours lol. — Alex Griffin 🌵 (@forbiddencactus) June 23, 2020