NBA Wants Players To Cut Salaries In Half To Offset $1.2BN In Lost Revenue

Following the March 11 decision by Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend the NBA season, among the first professional sports leagues to take the drastic action after Utah Jazz players began contracting COVID-19, analysts predicted an immediately felt $1.2 billion loss in NBA revenue.

As Bleacher Report broke it down days ago, this translates to a $600 million hit to the players.

League leadership has been under pressure to compensate for the massive losses, first by the controversial question of obtaining returned pay from players, ahead of player contract expiration (or also roll over to the 2020-21 season).

Amid ongoing negotiations with agents, the NBA is reportedly pushing for a 50% player pay cut to offset losses based on suspending all games this season, The Athletic reports.

The NBA Players Association (NBAP) meanwhile has countered with a 25% pay cut plan, to take effect by mid-May.

Like other sectors across the US, the league quickly felt the severe impact of coronavirus devastation:

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the first organizations to enforce a 20 percent pay cut across the organization, but the team backtracked after criticism from fans, media, and people within the franchise. On Friday, the Utah Jazz announced layoffs to non-basketball staff due to the coronavirus. Other employees agreed to reduce their compensation just so they could keep their employment with the team.

This after three weeks of games have been canceled thus far, with Commissioner Silver planning to decide on a season restart by the beginning of May, which could witness games played in strict isolation, only televised.

Starting two weeks ago it was announced top NBA executives, including Adam Silver, would take a 20% pay cut.

This also as teams began furloughing much of their staff, especially non-basketball personnel, such as logistics and marketing employees.