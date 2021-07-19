NBER Tells 14 Million Jobless Americans That The Recession Officially Ended In April 2020, The Shortest Ever

Phew!

In case you were worried...

"The committee has determined that a trough in monthly economic activity occurred in the US economy in April 2020," says the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research.. "The previous peak in economic activity occurred in February 2020. The recession lasted two months, which makes it the shortest US recession on record."

What a relief it must be to the almost 14 million Americans that remain on some form of government benefits since the widespread lockdowns of last year...

So, asking for a friend... if the recession ended 15 months ago, why are Powell and his pals still buying $120 billion in TSY/MBS every month?

Almost makes one wonder if they have an ulterior motive?

And one more tough one... if the recession ended 15 months ago, why do we need another $3.5 trillion stimulus "human infrastructure" bill?