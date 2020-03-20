New OpenTable Data Shows Devastating Collapse In Restaurant Traffic

According to new data from OpenTable, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an absolute plummet in restaurant traffic, as as nearly 60,000 restaurants which use the website to offer bookings have faced "unprecedented challenges."

Based on their latest information, the median state is down 95%.

What’s happening in the US economy in one chart. Year- over-year change in seated diners at restaurants for 38 states, as provided by OpenTable. The median state is down 95%. Hopefully, today’s Republican Senate bill will helps before these restaurants are gone. pic.twitter.com/8m56uggfMc — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) March 19, 2020

Granted, many restaurants are still offering take-out and delivery which offsets the drop in foot-traffic, however with much of the country currently advised to remain at home unless absolutely necessary, we suspect the offset is minimal.

According to Statista, 81% of Americans cook at home, while 7% eat out, and 8% order takeout or delivery as of July, 2018.

Now look at OpenTable's data by city around the globe:

What a terrible time to be a waiter.