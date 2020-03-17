New York Suspends Collection Of Medical, Student Debt

With the US - and global - economy now officially in recession as even Goldman capitulates, as tens of thousands of New Yorkers suddenly find they are unable to log into the state's unemployment benefits website, as Elizabeth Warren renews her call for an unprecedented student debt jubilee, and as millions of Americans working from home await with quiet desperation as their pink slips arrive in the mail as their employers have no choice but to downsize, in some cases to zero, moments ago gov Andrew Cuomo announced New York would halt the collection of debt owed to the state for one month, from March 16 to April 15.

"The temporary policy will also automatically suspend the accrual of interest and collection of fees on all outstanding state medical and student debt referred to the OAG for collection, so New Yorkers are not penalized for taking advantage of this program."

In a statement, the Attorney General’s office said it will reassess the needs of state residents after 30 day for a possible extension

Separately, New Yorkers with non-medical or non-student debt can also apply for a temporarily halt of state debt collection.

Full statement below: