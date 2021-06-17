Peter Schiff: Was This Fed Meeting Really "Hawkish"?

Via SchiffGold.com,

The Federal Reserve wrapped up its June meeting. While the central bank didn’t raise rates, the messaging coming out of the FOMC was widely viewed as hawkish. But was it really?

Peter Schiff doesn’t think so. In fact, he characterized the Fed’s messaging as extremely dovish. And the fact that it continues to ignore inflation doesn’t bode well for the future.

Most of the media attention focused on the fact that the Fed pushed up its projection for interest rate increases into 2023. But the Fed made no substantive policy changes. And it didn’t even indicate when it would reel in quantitative easing, although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did acknowledge that the committee discussed the matter.

“You can think of this meeting that we had as the ‘talking about talking about’ meeting,” Powell said.

But Powell reiterated that the central bank would give plenty of warning before it actually starts tapering its bond-buying program.

Nevertheless, the markets and mainstream financial media obsessed over the possibility of rate hikes. At the March meeting, the FOMC held firm to its projection that it would not raise interest rates until 2024, but now the so-called “dot-plot” shows two rate hikes in 2023.

As far as inflation, the Fed raised its CPI projection to 3.4%. That was a full percentage point higher than the March forecast, but the central bank continues to categorize inflation as “transitory.”

“Our expectation is these high inflation readings now will abate,” Powell said during his post-meeting press conference.

An economist told CNBC the Fed’s tone was unexpected and speeding up the pace of rate hikes doesn’t quite line up with its inflation narrative.

The Fed is now signaling that rates will need to rise sooner and faster, with their forecast suggesting two hikes in 2023. This change in stance jars a little with the Fed’s recent claims that the recent spike in inflation is temporary.”

Peter Schiff talked at length about the Fed meeting during his podcast. He set the stage by going over more data that came out indicating inflation is much hotter than the powers-that-be are telling us, specifically import-export prices. Both came in much higher than expected. Peter said this doesn’t indicate “transitory” inflation.

The only thing transitory about these prices is that they’re getting worse. We’re transitioning from bad inflation to horrible inflation and the Fed is completely oblivious to what’s going on.”

Prices aren’t going up because the economy is reopening or due to supply bottlenecks.

The main reason that prices are going up is because the Federal Reserve is printing all of this money and will continue to print more.”

After the Fed statement came out, gold sold off, the dollar gained and the stock markets tanked. The markets clearly perceived the Fed messaging as “hawkish.” Peter said the Fed isn’t being nearly as hawkish as people are making it out to be. All the Fed really did was acknowledge that inflation is no longer running “persistently” below the 2% target.

All they acknowledged is that we’re no longer running persistently below a number that we’ve blown through.”

But the markets didn’t key in on what the Fed actually did. They focused on the projections, particularly the “dot-plots.” In theory, we’ll now see two rate hikes more some two years from now. Peter called this an “insignificant change” in the big scheme of things. “It’s spitting in the ocean compared to inflation.”

How much higher is inflation likely to be in two years if the Fed stays at zero and doesn’t even raise interest rates for the first time until 2023 and only does it by 25 basis points?”

And the entire time, the Fed will continue to monetize all of the US government debt.

During the post-FOMC meeting press conference, Powell even walked back some of the “hawkishness” of the official statement. Peter called it one of the most dovish press conferences he’s seen. In effect, the Federal Reserve is simply shrugging off the big increases in consumer prices.

For instance, Powell downplayed the dot-plots.

“The dots are not a great forecaster of future rate moves … it’s because it’s so highly uncertain. There is no great forecaster — dots to be taken with a big grain of salt,” he said.

He also tempered optimism about the economic recovery.

“Lift-off is well into the future,” he said. “We’re very far from maximum employment, for example, it’s a consideration for the future.”

But even after the press conference, markets continued to price in this supposedly “hawkish” Fed pivot.

Imagine what the markets would be doing if they actually had to brace for tight monetary policy, not this mamby-pamby phony version of it. What if we actually had Paul Volker tightening monetary policy? Imagine what would happen. All hell would be breaking loose. And that is exactly what is going to happen when markets are repriced for reality instead of fantasy, which is what they’re priced for now.”

Peter said that leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, mortgages were mispriced along with the financial institutions surrounding the mortgage market.