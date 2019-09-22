South Korean Exports Collapse 21% - Biggest Drop In A Decade

Having "stabilized" at a dismal level on contraction, South Korean exports' collapse just took another leg lower as the battle with Japan sparks the biggest drop in trade since 2009.

Exports:

to China -29.8%;

to U.S. -20.7%;

to EU -12.9%;

But as the trade war crushes chip exports (contracting 39.8%), the ongoing dispute with Japan is accelerating the overall collapse:

Exports to Japan -13.5%

Imports from Japan -16.6%

Sending overall exports down 21.8% YoY...

The Won has tumbled at the open...

South Korea is the first major exporter to report trade data each month, so provides an early reading of global trade; and as the world's leading exporter of computer chips, ships, cars and petroleum products, September's data is a major red flag for the global economy's accelerating downturn (and global stocks' earnings expectations).

