Spanish Man Dies After Being Stung By "Murder Hornet"

A Spanish media outlet has reported what appears to be the country's first fatality involving a "Murder Hornet" since a NYT story set off a countrywide panic in the US (the bees have been spotted in Washington State, apparently).

Here's more from Marca:

A 54-year-old man from Villestro in Galicia in the north-west of Spain has died after being stung by an Asian giant hornet - which can reach five centimetres in length. He had been trying to deal with a wasp nest that was close to a bee hive that he kept. The Asian giant hornet stung him in the eyebrow and this proved fatal.

One entomologist in California told the New York Post that the Murder Hornet "panic" in the US has prompted his colleagues in Asia to "laugh at what snowflakes we are" over in the US. After all, the Japanese have been living with these hornets for years - and last time we checked, humans still ruled Japan.

"Millions and millions of innocent native insects are going to die as a result of this," Dr. Doug Yanega, a professor of entomology at the University of California, Riverside, told the Los Angeles Times. "Folks in China, Korea and Japan have lived side by side with these hornets for hundreds of years, and it has not caused the collapse of human society there. My colleagues in Japan, China and Korea are just rolling their eyes in disbelief at what kind of snowflakes we are."

Washington State has issued a warning to Americans outside the state advising them not to set up "Murder Hornet Traps", since these traps pose a threat to native "desirable" insect life.

"There are no known sightings of Asian giant hornets anywhere else in the United States and trapping for them there will likely do more harm than good by catching native desirable insects. PLEASE DO NOT TRAP FOR ASIAN GIANT HORNETS IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE OF WASHINGTON STATE,” the warning read.

And of course, for readers who weren't around in the 1990s/have never listened to the Wu Tang Clan, the hysteria surrounding the "murder hornets" resembles the panic surrounding the "Africanized Killer Bees" that struck in the 1970s and then again in the 1990s.