Tom Brady Is Leaving The Patriots

The most winningest quarterback in Superbowl history - with six rings, all won with the New England Patriots - is taking his talents elsewhere. With all sports suspended and sports news organizations hungry to fill the whole, Patriots QB Tom Brady just delivered in a big way: In a series of statements, the free agent revealed that the will not be renewing his contract with the Patriots, and will instead take his talents somewhere else - though exactly where isn't yet clear.

Brady's free agency period begins tomorrow.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

In an emotional statement to the fans, Brady said his 20 years in "Pats Nation" will "always be a part of me" and thanked New England for accepting "this California kid as one of your own."

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

At this point, it's unclear whether the NFL season will start on time. But until we learn more about the fate of the Olympics, speculation about Brady's future will likely become the biggest story in sports.

Brady holds the record for career SB appearances with 9...(via Insider):

His departure isn't exactly a surprise: NFL analysts pointed out that the lack of flexibility in the Patriots' salary cap and shortage of supporting offensive players meant Brady had a lot of incentive to play elsewhere. One analyst said Tennessee would be the ideal landing place for the aging quarterback, who has said he would like to continue playing through his 40s. But we suspect the speculation will soon ramp up, along with online betting market activity.