Trump Praises ECB For "Depreciating The Euro", Slams The Fed For Doing Nothing

When discussing the barrage of easing unleashed by the ECB moments ago, we said that as "we prepare for the ECB press conference in 30 minutes, that will be nothing compared to the angry twitter tirade we expect by president Trump who will demand that Powell immediately match everything that Powell has done."

And sure enough, just about half an hour after the ECB announcement, Trump praised the European Central Bank, for "acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports...." And, as expected, the president lashed out at the Fed again, saying that "the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!"

European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

Of course, for a real-estate developer, negative rates is a beautiful prospect, and all Trump has to do to get negative rates in the US is to match the European recession in the US next. At that point the Fed should cut rates to zero, or negative, while sending the S&P to nosebleed levels, even as the US economy collapses.