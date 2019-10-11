UMich Confidence Survey Soars As Real Wage Expectations Hit Multi-Decade Highs

The University of Michigan's preliminary October consumer sentiment data was a huge upside surprise as consumers anticipated larger income gains and lower inflation.
The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for Oct. rose to 96.0 vs. 93.2 prior month.
-
Current economic conditions index rose to 113.4 vs. 108.5 last month.
-
Expectations index rose to 84.8 vs. 83.4 last month.
Source: Bloomberg
The big driver is real income expectations rose to their most favorable level in two decades...
Buying Conditions also rebounded...
Source: Bloomberg
While uncertainties about trade policies have continued to depress economic prospects, its negative impact has slightly lessened (cited by 29%, down from 36%). Importantly, the impeachment inquiry has not had a significant negative impact on economic prospect; it was negatively mentioned by about half as many as negatively mentioned the GM strike (3% versus 5%).
Even Democrats were forced to admit they are more confident in October...
Source: Bloomberg