US Box Office Sales Collapse To Just $5,179; Was $204 Million During Same Period Last Year

As millions of Americans spend quality time with their families to avoid the global pandemic, box office sales across the US have predictably cratered - falling to just $5,179 from March 20 through March 26 as movie theaters across the country remain shuttered.

During the same week in 2019, ticket sales were over $204 million - thanks to "Captain Marvel" and "Us."

The Domestic Box office (movie theaters) brought in a whopping $5,179 for the week of Mar 20-26. Down 100% from $204,193,406 the same week a year ago... These numbers are just incredible. — Strider Elass (@StriderElass) March 31, 2020

So far this year, domestic box office sales are down $600 million year-over-year according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Domestic ticket sales turned in a combined $1.81 billion from Jan. 1 through March 19, the day when Comscore stopped reporting theater grosses. That compares to $2.41 billion for the first full three months of 2019, according to Comscore. In March of this year, revenue came in at a mere $255.7 million as new product underwhelmed at the beginning of the month before moviegoing started slowing and then came to a standstill. That compares to $612.8 million for the March 1-19 stretch last year, making for a decline of 58 percent. When counting all of March 2019 ($967.8 million), the year-over-year dip for the month was 74 percent. -The Hollywood Reporter

Earlier in the week, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron predicted that it might take until mid-June before they're back in business.

We're not so sure.