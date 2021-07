After a disappointing and surprising drop in April (initially down 0.6% MoM but upwardly revised to a 0.1% drop), US Factory Orders rebounded strongly in May (up 1.7% MoM)...

Source: Bloomberg

Core factory orders also rose (up 0.7% MoM) but that pace was slowed than April 1.0% MoM rise.

The Final May Durables Goods Orders print confirmed the flash print at a solid 2.3% MoM gain.

Another Goldilocks-ish number.