US Factory Orders Rose More Than Expected In August

Following the mixed picture from 'soft' survey data on the manufacturing side of the US economy, analysts expected a further increase in factory orders in August and they were right. US factory orders rose 1.2% MoM in August (above the +1.0% expected and well above the 0.4% MoM in July, whoich was revised up to +0.7% MoM).

Source: Bloomberg

Ex-Transports, factory orders rose 0.5% MoM (also better than expected) and July data was upwardly revised to +0.9% MoM.

The final data for durable goods orders was unchanged from the flash data released earlier in the month.

We do not that this data is very lagged - from August - before things went just a little bit turbo in September.