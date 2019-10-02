US To Impose Tariffs On $7.5 Billion In EU Imports Starting Oct 18

In the aftermath of today's surprising WTO decision, in which the global trade mediator sided with the US in finding some $7.5BN in European Airbus subsidies illegal, moments ago the US Trade Rep confirmed that the US will waste no time in retaliating to what - for years - were illegal trade practices.

According to the USTR office, the US will impose a total of $7.5 billion in retaliatory tariffs on EU imports starting October 18, with 10% tariffs on large commercial aircraft, and 25% on agricultural and other industrial goods.

The USTR also noted that its would publish the full list of items subject to tariffs over the next day.