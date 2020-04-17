US "Leading" Economic Indicators Crash By Most In Over 60 Years

The US Conference Board's leading economic index crashed 6.7% in March - the biggest monthly drop since the series began in 1959...

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood:

The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was interest rate spread at 0.03

The biggest negative contributor was jobless claims at -5.53

LEI coincident index fell 0.9% in March after rising 0.3% in prior month

LEI lagging index rose 1.2% in March after rising 0.3% in Feb.

The index (which fell 0.2% in February after rising 0.4% in January) fell to its lowest since July 2017...

And on a year-over-year basis, LEI crashed 6.6% - the biggest annual drop since September 2009...

We are sure this will all be dismissed as "transitory"... despite its apparent "leading" nature.