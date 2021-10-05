US Trade Deficit Hits Record High In August

The U.S. trade deficit widened to a record in August, reflecting a pickup in the value of imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies. The gap in trade of goods and services increased 4.2% to $73.3 billion, from a revised $70.3 billion in July (notably worse than the $70.8 billion defricit expected).

The value of goods and services imports rose 1.4% to a record $287 billion in August. Exports climbed 0.5% to $213.7 billion.

And so much for 'exporting' energy - Petroleum products saw a net deficit in August...

And the deficit with China increased once again...

