Is The 'V' Over? Chicago PMI Disappoints

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 09:49

While August's Chicago PMI remains in 'expansion' at 51.2 (above 50), it was below expectations and below July's resurgent V-shaped recovery hope...

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood, it's a mixed picture:

  • Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

  • New orders rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

  • Employment fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction

  • Inventories fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

  • Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

  • Production rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

  • Order backlogs fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

A temporary blip? Or reflective of the end of the handouts?