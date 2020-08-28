Is The 'V' Over? Chicago PMI Disappoints

While August's Chicago PMI remains in 'expansion' at 51.2 (above 50), it was below expectations and below July's resurgent V-shaped recovery hope...

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood, it's a mixed picture:

Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

New orders rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Employment fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction

Inventories fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Production rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Order backlogs fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

A temporary blip? Or reflective of the end of the handouts?