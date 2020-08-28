Is The 'V' Over? Chicago PMI Disappoints

While August's Chicago PMI remains in 'expansion' at 51.2 (above 50), it was below expectations and below July's resurgent V-shaped recovery hope...
Source: Bloomberg
Under the hood, it's a mixed picture:
-
Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion
-
New orders rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
-
Employment fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
-
Inventories fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
-
Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
-
Production rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
-
Order backlogs fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
A temporary blip? Or reflective of the end of the handouts?