Watch Kyle Bass On The "Cancer" Of China’s New Digital Currency

“Imagine a currency that almost has a mind of its own … It knows your account data, knows your birthday, your social security number, where you live” and exactly what you like to buy. And all of this knowledge would be sitting in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

In this Epoch Times interview of American Thought Leaders, Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management and one of the few people who successfully bet on the bursting of the subprime bubble, breaks down the threat of a new Chinese digital currency and how the regime could force countries to use it.

“They’re so good at exploiting every crack, every nook, every cranny … They take our openness, and they exploit it,” Bass says.

Watch more in the full American Thought Leaders interview below.