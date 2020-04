Full Einsteinian insane-tard-ness...

The European economy is collapsing faster than the Obama administration's case against General Flynn... but ECB chief Lagarde is suggesting more of the same as the fix for what has not worked at all until now - keep the negative rates, maintain the asset-purchases, add more "focused lending", and most of all the promise of more of all of this when this "more" doesn't work.

