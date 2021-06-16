Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Explains How A Fed-Driven Surge In Cost Of Living Is Helping 'The Poor'

Dear Mr. Powell,

Fed is holding rates at zero and buying $120 billion in bonds every month in the face of 17.4% export price inflation, 11.3% import price inflation, 6.6% producer price inflation, 5% consumer price inflation, over 15 million Americans on government dole, over 9 million job openings for Americans, record high stock prices, record low homebuyer sentiment, banks are puking excess cash back to The Fed at record levels, and stagflation's shadow is looming...

