Colonial Pipeline Shippers Say Comms System Is Down

Just two weeks after the Colonial Pipeline was hacked, causing chaotic scenes amid gas shortages as the massive U.S. fuel system, and subsequently, allegedly, paid the ransomware attackers off, shippers on the pipeline's platform say the communications system is now down.

As Bloomberg reports, the system that allows customers to nominate and make changes to their batches of fuel traveling through the system has been inaccessible as of Tuesday morning, according to shippers on the line, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Oil prices briefly blipped higher on the headline...

This comes on the same day that President Biden proposes adding billions of dollars tied to improving cybersecurity to his infrastructure proposal.