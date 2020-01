Following reports that Iran's most senior elite military commander, IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Suleimani, has been killed (reportedly assassinated by a US airstrike), global markets are starting to react.

Oil prices are spiking (but we suspect have a lot more to go)...markets are just waking up to the consequences of this action!

Brent...

WTI...

And gold is bid on safe-haven flows...

As stocks sink...

This is far from over.