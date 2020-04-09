Oil Slides After OPEC+ Disappoints With Deal For Only 10MM B/D In Production Cuts

Update 2: Even more headlines suggesting that OPEC is scrambling to get cuts from anywhere, including nations that will almost certainly not agree to be bound by any production cuts:

OPEC+ Will Make Full 10M B/D Output Cuts for 2 Months: Delegate

OPEC+ Will Extend Smaller Cuts for Longer Duration: Delegate

OPEC+ Still Debating Size, Duration of the Cuts: Delegate

OPEC+ Said to Seek as Much as 5M B/D Oil Cuts From G-20 Nations

In other words, the 10mmb/d cut is only for 2 months, with smaller cuts for a longer time (unclear how small and how long), and in the meantime other nations - i.e., the US - have to step up with promises of another 5 mmb/d in cuts over time (again unclear what this means).

While this is by any measure a historic - if temporary - cut, it does nothing to balance a market that currently has between 27mm and 35mm b/d in less demand.

Update: even more headlines, with the 20MMb/d cut now seemingly a non-starter:

OPEC+ Outline Deal Is for 10M B/D Output Cut: Delegates

OPEC+ Still Working on Deal, Target May Change: Delegates

As a result, oil is paring its earlier gains as this latest headline contradicts earlier reports indicating as much as 20 million barrels would be. The reports also put estimates on individual country cuts, with the Saudis mulling a reduction of four million barrels a day and the Russians looking at two million barrels a day, as reported earlier.

So recapping what we know, Bloomberg reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to make deep production cuts to rescue the market, all but making peace that ends a month-long oil price war. OPEC+ ministers are now debating the details of the deal, but its outline calls for a 10 million barrels a day reduction - the largest ever for the group. There will likely be extra “reductions” from non-OPEC+ countries tomorrow at the G-20 meeting, but those cuts aren’t voluntary ones, but rather driven by low prices and low demand.

With the virtual OPEC+ meeting starting the headlines and notorious jawbones and trial balloons are coming in fast, and Reuters reports that Saudi and Russia have reached a deal on deep oil output cuts, according to OPEC source while a senior Russian source says the two sides have agreed to remove their main obstacles to agreeing a new deal. As a reminder, earlier we reported that the two main sticking points between Saudi and Russia was the oil production date to use as a benchmark (with Saudi wanting April and Russia a average of Q1) as well as the size of the production cuts that are to be undertaken.

While details remain scarce, according to the WSJ's Summer Said, Russia has agreed to a deal under which it would cut 2MM B/D. And while there is no confirmation there is speculation that Saudi Arabia would cut an additional 4MMB/D; it is unclear where the rest of the cuts will come from.

##Saudis, Russians Agree in Principle on Cut Deal, Under which, #Russia Would Cut 2M B/D-Sources #OOTT — Summer Said (@summer_said) April 9, 2020

Separately, a Russian source said that OPEC+ is discussing oil cuts as large as 20MM B/D, with the caveat that this figure is just for discussion, and without any details on the breakdown. To be sure, while 20MM is a significant improvement from the 10-15 number thrown around before, it is till well below the 27MM B/D hit to April demand that various energy strategists have predicted.

Yesterday, Goldman said that any cuts beyond 10mmb/d would disproportionately impact Saudi Arabia which would have to shoulder the bulk of the cuts, so we would discount this particular news, although the oil market appears to be taking it at face value and oil surged on the news, although it has since pared some of the gains as rational minds realize that a 20mmb/d cut is virtually impossible without the participation of the US which as we know is not happening, at least not today.

One wildcard to keep in mind is that as Bloomberg notes, the OPEC+ meeting has been preceded by huge political pressure from the U.S. From President Donald Trump to Republican and Democrat lawmakers, everyone in Washington has pointedly asked Saudi Arabia to cut output and lift oil prices. The American political discourse has been colored by the experience of the 1973-74 oil crisis for 50 years. Since then, the U.S. has been against foreign oil and for cheap crude. The U.S. now accepts that ultra-low oil prices aren’t in its interest.

But if Saudi Arabia is indeed aiming to crush shale as Putin recently admitted, why would Saudi Arabia agree to cut production without a similar action by the US?

We'll find out soon.