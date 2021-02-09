WTI Dips After Biggest Gasoline Build Since April

Oil prices rose for the seventh straight day today (longest streak in two years), with a weak dollar helping bail out an early drop in WTI to its highest since January 2020.

“The markets are becoming very forward-looking and there’s optimism that we’re going to see a strong rebound in demand,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. Saudi Arabia’s decision to unilaterally cut production in February and March “was a game-changer, which has removed oversupply concerns in the short term.”

API

Crude -3.5mm (-994k exp)

Cushing -378k

Gasoline +4.81mm - biggest bvuild since April 2020

Distillates -487k

Analysts expected a modest draw last week to make the 3rd weekly drop in crude stocks in a row and API confirmed with a bigger than expected 3.5mm draw. However, gasoline stocks saw the biggest build since April 2020, suggesting demand may not be as robust as some hoped...

Source: Bloomberg

WTI traded around $58.40 ahead of the API print, popped higher initially (crude draw) but faded as the gasoline build data became obvious...

“There is, to some extent, a limit on the upside to prices,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We still have a lot of OPEC supply to come onto the market, and the faster prices go higher, it implies OPEC is going to bring back supply sooner.”