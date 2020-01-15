WTI Extends Losses After Massive Product Inventory Build, New Record Production

Oil prices are extending losses after last night's surprise crude build reported by API, with WTI trading below $58 following OPEC’s latest forecasts suggesting a weaker outlook for global oil markets this year as surging supplies from competitors from Norway to Guyana threaten the group’s efforts to defend crude prices.
API
-
Crude +1.1mm (-1.1mm exp)
-
Cushing -69k (-1.0mm exp)
-
Gasoline +3.2mm (+3.4mm exp)
-
Distillates +6.78mm (+1.1mm exp)
DOE
-
Crude -2.55mm (-1.1mm exp)
-
Cushing +342k (-1.0mm exp)
-
Gasoline +6.678mm (+3.4mm exp)
-
Distillates +8.171mm (+1.1mm exp)
The prior week was dominated by a surprise crude build and huge product inventory builds. This week saw crude inventories drop modestly (-2.55mm) but gasoline and distillates inventories soar
Source: Bloomberg
US Crude production pushed higher, hitting 13mm b/d for the first time...
Source: Bloomberg
WTI traded sub-$58 ahead of the API print, and dropped notably after the huge buiulds in products