WTI Extends Losses After Massive Product Inventory Build, New Record Production

Oil prices are extending losses after last night's surprise crude build reported by API, with WTI trading below $58 following OPEC’s latest forecasts suggesting a weaker outlook for global oil markets this year as surging supplies from competitors from Norway to Guyana threaten the group’s efforts to defend crude prices.

API

Crude +1.1mm (-1.1mm exp)

Cushing -69k (-1.0mm exp)

Gasoline +3.2mm (+3.4mm exp)

Distillates +6.78mm (+1.1mm exp)

DOE

Crude -2.55mm (-1.1mm exp)

Cushing +342k (-1.0mm exp)

Gasoline +6.678mm (+3.4mm exp)

Distillates +8.171mm (+1.1mm exp)

The prior week was dominated by a surprise crude build and huge product inventory builds. This week saw crude inventories drop modestly (-2.55mm) but gasoline and distillates inventories soar

US Crude production pushed higher, hitting 13mm b/d for the first time...

WTI traded sub-$58 ahead of the API print, and dropped notably after the huge buiulds in products