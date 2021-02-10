WTI Rebounds, Shrugging Off Another Big Gasoline Stock Build

Oil prices have pumped and dumped overnight, back to unchanged, after API reported a bigger than expected crude draw and much bigger than expected gasoline build that confused the algos.

API

Crude -3.5mm (-994k exp)

Cushing -378k

Gasoline +4.81mm- biggest build since April 2020

Distillates -487k

DOE

Crude -6.645mm (-994k exp, -2.5mm whisper)

Cushing -658k

Gasoline +4.259mm

Distillates -1.732mm

Crude stocks fell more than expected (for the 3rd week in a row) but gasoline inventories continued their almost 6-week streak of builds..

Source: Bloomberg

Gasoline Demand weakness lingers...

Source: Bloomberg

Crude production has been flat to slightly lower as prices and rig counts have risen recently suggesting some capital discipline among drillers.

Source: Bloomberg

WTI was hovering near the lows of the day around $58.20 ahead of the data drop and spiked on the bigger than expected crude draw...

“Oil prices continue to grind higher on the combination of tight supply, a weak dollar and overall positive risk sentiment,” said Jens Pedersen, a senior analyst at Danske Bank.