WTI Spikes After Surprise Crude Draw, Production Plunge

Oil prices have roundtripped from last night's API print, as overnight gains were erased after OPEC presented a bleaker assessment of global oil markets for the second quarter as the COVID-19 crisis continues to drain demand.

Notably, just as OPEC members begin to cut production, the cartel cut estimates for the amount of crude it will need to supply over the three-month period by just under 3 million barrels a day, or about 15%, in a report published this morning.

“On the demand side there’s probably a view that the worst may be behind us, in terms of the peak damage point. If we do see a second wave, that would hurt demand and hurt pricing,” said Commonwealth Bank’s Dhar.

And so once again we look to inventory data for clues with all eyes on Cushing today given some expectation that we’re about to see the beginning of the end of the storage capacity issue.

API

Crude +7.6mm (+4.3mm exp)

Cushing -2.216mm (-1.00mm exp)

Gasoline -1.911mm

Distillates +4.712mm

DOE

Crude -745k (+4.3mm exp)

Cushing -3.002mm (-1.00mm exp)

Gasoline -3.513mm

Distillates +3.511mm

The 15-week streak of crude inventory builds is over with a 745k barrel draw this week and fears over Cushing storage maxing out seem assuaged... Nationwide crude stocks fell for the first time since January, while Cushing stocks declined for the first time since February and its largest decline since that month.

Bloomberg Intelligence Energy Analyst Fernando Valle notes that "falling tanker rates show that pressure on storage has eased in May as OPEC+ cuts output. An initial recovery in gasoline demand as several U.S. states emerge from lockdown could drive another draw on inventories, but exports are likely to remain subdued. Diesel is in an increasingly delicate situation, as industrial and trade activity slows at the same time as refiners shift volume from jet fuel. Margin recovery is shallow, but positive. Questions remain on how long-lived it will be, as coronavirus cases grow in the U.S. South."

US crude production has plummeted quickly - though not as quickly as rig counts have collapsed - down 300k b/d...

WTI hovered around $25.50 ahead of the DOE data and spiked higher on the surprise draw...