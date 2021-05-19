WTI Tumbles To $61 Handle After Russian Envoy Comments (Again) On JCPOA Deal

Update (1100ET): It's deja vu all over again in oil markets as the Russian Envoy Mikahil Ulyanov is once again commenting optimistically on the likelihood of a JCPOA deal occurring.

The 4th round of the Vienna talks is over. The #JCPOA participants at their meeting today noted that “good”or “significant” progress was made and that an agreement is “within reach”. The Joint Commission will resume its work early next week. Hopefully the 5th round will be final. pic.twitter.com/4aVStIIm8Z — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) May 19, 2021

Additionally, Iran's lead negotiator, Abbas Araghchi commented in a statement that "draft texts are mostly drafted for a return to the nuclear deal."

And Oil is extending losses from the DOE crude build as traders eye the potential for a recovery in the nation’s exports.

Much like the rest of the world's assets (except gold), oil prices are plunging this morning as broader markets tumbled on inflation concerns (and liquidity-based stress from crypto/tech carnage) and talks over the Iran nuclear deal add to concerns over increased supplies as traders eye the potential for a recovery in the nation’s exports. That comes as the OPEC+ alliance loosens output curbs, and after U.S. crude stockpiles expanded. The rout in stocks is adding to investor caution. Additionally, a Chinese tax on three oil-related items that begins next month could shift crude flows and reduce some product exports.

This week's data will likely be exaggerated by the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline closure.

API

Crude +620k (+1.7mm exp)

Cushing -53k

Gasoline -2.837mm (-1.2mm exp)

Distillates -2.581mm (-300k exp)

DOE

Crude +1.32mm (+1.7mm exp)

Cushing -142k

Gasoline -1.963mm (-1.2mm exp)

Distillates -2.324 (-300k exp)

After the prior two weeks' draws, analysts expected a modest crude build in the last week as Colonial shutdown issues ripple through the energy complex. API reported a small build, and the official DOE data showed a bigger build (as products drew down more than expected)

As expected, we saw a giant weekly build in Gulf Coast gasoline inventories with the Colonial Pipeline down.

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Energy Analyst Vince Piazza noted that the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline likely only had a temporary effect on U.S oil inventories, as some refineries used floating storage and others cut activity to navigate the interruption until operations resumed on May 15.

US crude production remains 'disciplined' despite the recent surge in prices and rig counts now back at their highest since April 2020...

WTI traded around $63 ahead of the DOE print

Crude is pressured by “increased risk aversion in view of the weakness on the stock markets,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG. Brent has also found “strong technical resistance” at $70 a barrel, he said.