150 Missing After Glacier Collapse Causes Himalayan Tsunami In Northern India 

Reuters reports at least 150 people are missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and caused a major flood on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi, as a witness told Reuters a massive "wall of dust, rock, and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river valley."

"It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village told Reuters by phone. "I felt that even we would be swept away."

Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand, said the number of missing people is between 100 to 150, but the actual number has yet to be confirmed and could be much higher.

State police chief Ashok Kumar said at least 50 people working at the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project were among the missing and feared dead. He said authorities evacuated other dams downstream.

Twitter users shared videos of the water rushing down the valley in Chamoli district, destroying everything in its path.

Scary visuals coming in from #Chamoli district in #Uttarakhand after a Glacier burst. Many missing and danger levels likely to cross in Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar as well. Stay alert and stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/LkGXLYi1w8 — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) February 7, 2021

Pls be safe everyone living on the banks of river Dhauli Ganga. Prayers for everyone’s safety. Share the alert max for information and timely action. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/4ZJHyp7JBj — Vaibhav Walia (@vbwalia) February 7, 2021

Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers missing#Chamoli #Uttarakhand



Causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river & endangering the lives of ppl living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared



Praying for safety of Allpic.twitter.com/OMlLB8tAcj — Shalini Bajpai😷 Stay Safe (@sbajpai2811) February 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "constantly monitoring Uttarakhand's unfortunate situation."

"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Modi added.

*This story is developing.