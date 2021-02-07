print-icon

150 Missing After Glacier Collapse Causes Himalayan Tsunami In Northern India 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Feb 07, 2021 - 9:35

Reuters reports at least 150 people are missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and caused a major flood on Sunday. 

The incident occurred in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi, as a witness told Reuters a massive "wall of dust, rock, and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river valley." 

"It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village told Reuters by phone. "I felt that even we would be swept away."

Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand, said the number of missing people is between 100 to 150, but the actual number has yet to be confirmed and could be much higher.

State police chief Ashok Kumar said at least 50 people working at the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project were among the missing and feared dead. He said authorities evacuated other dams downstream. 

Twitter users shared videos of the water rushing down the valley in Chamoli district, destroying everything in its path.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "constantly monitoring Uttarakhand's unfortunate situation."

"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Modi added.

*This story is developing. 

0