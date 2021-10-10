16 Dead After Russian Skydive Plane Crashes

A Russian military plane used for commercial use crashed in Eastern Europe on Sunday in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, killing 16 people and injuring seven, according to RT News.

The L-410 Turbolet plane had 22 on board, including a group of parachute jumpers. The incident occurred around 0923 local time near the town of Menzelinsk, about 600 miles east of Moscow.

Russian Emergency Ministry said 16 perished in the crash, including two pilots, but six people were extracted from the wreckage alive.

Aviation sources told TASS the accident could've been due to excessive weight onboard aircraft that impacted flight operations. Weight and balance have a direct effect on the stability and performance of the plane. Other reports indicate the plane may have suffered engine failure.

Although Russia has increased aviation safety standards over the last decade, crashes of aging Soviet-era planes are not uncommon. In July, an Antonov An-26 turboprop aircraft crashed into the sea near the remote Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east, killing 28.

Newer Russian planes have also experienced recent crashes. In 2018, an An-148 regional jet plunged into a field just after takeoff from Moscow, killing all 71 aboard. In 2019, a Russian-made Sukhoi SSJ-100 jet burst into flames as it touched down on a runway in Moscow, killing 41.

As for the latest incident, the cause of the crash has yet to be officially announced.