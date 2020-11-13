2 Killed In Explosion At Connecticut VA Hospital

A sleepy VA Hospital in West Haven, Conn. was the site of an explosion Friday morning that caused several serious injuries, and produced black smoke that could be seen all the way across town.

According to WTNH, a TV station based in New Haven, Conn., at least two have been killed, with the death toll possibly set to rise as Connecticut State Police report serious injuries.

CT Sen. Chris Murphy has tweeted that he's monitoring the situation.

I am closely monitoring the situation at the West Haven VA following the explosion this morning.



My heart goes out to those affected and I stand ready to assist local and federal officials as we learn more. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 13, 2020

A spokesman for the VA told WTNH that the incident was caused by a leak in a steam plant at the maintenance facility on campus, which officials said was not a part of the actual hospital building. The two who were killed had been fixing the leak when the explosion occurred.

State Police are investigation, with the FBI in New Haven confirming to the press that it will assist with the investigation.