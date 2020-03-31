28 Spring-Breaker 'Covidiots' Test Positive In Texas After Group Trip To Cabo

The 'Covidiots' have struck again.

The City of Austin's public health department just reported that 28 young adults who recently returned from a spring break trip to Cabo have all tested positive for COVID-19, a local TV news station reports.

These students were part of a group of roughly 70 mostly UT Austin students left for Cabo a week and a half ago. So far, nearly half of that group has tested positive, while the rest have been warned to remain in self-isolation. The university confirmed that it was mostly UT students.

It's just the latest example of how the virus uses healthy young people to spread.

"The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying," APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said. "While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19," he said.*

Every student who participated in the trip has been contacted, APH said, and all of them are waiting to be tested.

Though the students aren't facing any kind of punishment from their school, the incident is "a vital reminder" of why all Americans need to take the government advisories seriously.

The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others," UT spokesman JB Bird said in a statement.

At the time of the trip, Mexico wasn't under a travel advisory, and Americans hadn't yet been asked to remain home.

Data so far show that roughly half of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Texas's Travis County so far are between the ages of 20 and 40.

The movements of these 'spring breakers' will soon be visible from space as they unknowingly infect dozens in their path.